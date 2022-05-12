GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Barclays set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.87 ($45.12).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €34.74 ($36.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of €37.23 and a 200-day moving average of €41.42.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

