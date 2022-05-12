GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Barclays set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.87 ($45.12).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €34.74 ($36.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of €37.23 and a 200-day moving average of €41.42.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.