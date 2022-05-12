Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($252.63) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($553.68) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($252.63) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($526.32) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €251.60 ($264.84) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €332.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €419.41. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €244.00 ($256.84) and a fifty-two week high of €612.00 ($644.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

