Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.37) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.94 ($3.10).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.92 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €2.64 and its 200 day moving average is €2.53. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of €2.98 ($3.13).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

