Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.32) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.28) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.37) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.79) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.94 ($3.10).

O2D stock opened at €2.92 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of €2.98 ($3.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.53.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

