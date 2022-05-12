Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GXI. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($72.53) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($90.53) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

GXI stock opened at €68.55 ($72.16) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €53.45 ($56.26) and a twelve month high of €99.40 ($104.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.43.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

