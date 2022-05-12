Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.74) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($45.16).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

