Brokerages Anticipate IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

IronNet stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. IronNet has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $83,081.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,893,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,257,281.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $93,270.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock worth $5,663,172 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

