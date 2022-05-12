Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FME. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($51.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €58.60 ($61.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($74.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

