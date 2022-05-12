MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €34.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.25 ($53.95).

Shares of MOR opened at €17.63 ($18.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.07. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €18.84 ($19.83) and a twelve month high of €72.84 ($76.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $601.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

