CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($132.63) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($123.16) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

CWC stock opened at €82.40 ($86.74) on Wednesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €82.10 ($86.42) and a 52-week high of €138.40 ($145.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of €92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €109.12. The stock has a market cap of $592.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

