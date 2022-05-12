Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($36.95) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ARL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($29.79) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €31.72 ($33.39) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.82 and its 200 day moving average is €28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.00. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €19.03 ($20.03) and a fifty-two week high of €33.16 ($34.91).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

