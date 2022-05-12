Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.38 ($94.08).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €90.38 ($95.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €62.20 ($65.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.85 ($123.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.96.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

