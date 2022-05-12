ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.21) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.74) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.37) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.63 ($14.34) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.42 and a 200 day moving average of €13.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. ENI has a 1 year low of €9.38 ($9.88) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

