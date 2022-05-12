SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($162.11) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €142.00 ($149.47) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €128.00 ($134.74) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($138.95) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €134.86 ($141.95).

ETR SAP opened at €93.07 ($97.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. SAP has a twelve month low of €90.33 ($95.08) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($136.57). The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is €98.67 and its 200 day moving average is €111.34.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

