Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.53 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.95) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.68) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.79) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.94 ($3.10).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.92 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.53. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of €2.98 ($3.13).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

