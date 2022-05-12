Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.05) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.00 ($47.37).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock opened at €24.82 ($26.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €26.98 and a 200-day moving average of €34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a one year high of €44.08 ($46.40).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.