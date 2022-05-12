Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Helios Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

HLIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $132,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

