Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Decreased by Oppenheimer

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE BBAI opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $39,142,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

