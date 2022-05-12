Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $576,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE BKU opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $48.74.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

