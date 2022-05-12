First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after purchasing an additional 887,707 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

