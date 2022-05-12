Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $48,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $68.42 on Thursday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

