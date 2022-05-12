Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

DOX stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

