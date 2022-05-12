Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

SPB opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.49. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

