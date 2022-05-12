Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

