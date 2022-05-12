Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,779 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arconic were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of ARNC opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.98. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

