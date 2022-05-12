First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SASR. DA Davidson began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.