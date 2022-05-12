First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 93.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,503,000 after acquiring an additional 354,599 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 42.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,661,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $14,949,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $10,868,000.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

