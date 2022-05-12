First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $111.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,944 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.