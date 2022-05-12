MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and have sold 4,935,876 shares valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $34.20 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

MP Materials Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.