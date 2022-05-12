First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,419 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 215.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

