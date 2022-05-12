Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $590,000 Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,596 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

