First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 370 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

