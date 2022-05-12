Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 388 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

SWX opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.