First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,498 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,687,000 after acquiring an additional 144,070 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.70. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

