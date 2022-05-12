First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,969,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,093,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,838,000 after buying an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,124,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNMD opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day moving average is $140.43. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.