OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

