First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 44.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Wix.com by 160.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Wix.com by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.81 and a 12-month high of $309.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

Wix.com Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.