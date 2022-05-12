First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 197,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 758,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 367,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 248,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

