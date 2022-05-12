First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $149.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.42. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $176.31.

