First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 422,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.60. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

