First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 914.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $26,258,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Oshkosh by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,825,000 after purchasing an additional 224,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.