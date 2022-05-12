Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 415 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE:CRI opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.48 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.