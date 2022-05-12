Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSEM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,253,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 186.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.11. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

