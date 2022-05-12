MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Holdings Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU opened at $25.13 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

