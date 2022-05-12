First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,417 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $227,218.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,505 shares of company stock worth $2,946,937.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James lowered their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

