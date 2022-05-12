First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 607 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $58.99 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68.

