First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,734 Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,244,000.

AVES opened at $43.67 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

