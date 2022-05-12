First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 733 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NFG opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.88.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.