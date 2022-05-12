First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,805 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

