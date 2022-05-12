SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 209,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

